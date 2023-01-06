Bihar: Train Ticket Collectors Yank Passenger Down From Top, Kick Him In Face

Patna: The Railways have suspended two train ticket collectors for assaulting a passenger in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The video of the same was also captured on camera.

As per reports, the incident reportedly took place on a train from Mumbai to Jainagar, near Dholi railway station.

An argument broke out between one of the ticket checkers and the passenger after the latter was caught travelling without a ticket. The situation turned ugly when the ticket checker tries to yank the passenger down from the top berth by grabbing his leg, the passenger tries to resist, kicking the official.

The ticket collector is then joined by a colleague, and they pull the man down to the floor and beat him viciously, even kicking him in the face with their boots.

Following the incident, the two ticket collectors were suspended with immediate effect.