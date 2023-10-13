Bihar train mishap: North East Express guard claims driver applied emergency brake before derailment

Patna: The security guard of the North East Express that derailed in Bihar has claimed that the driver had applied emergency brakes which led to the mishap.

“I don’t know why he applied the emergency brakes. As a result, the train took severe jolts several times and then I lost consciousness. I gathered consciousness after some time. The train was travelling at the speed of 128 kmph,” said Vijay Kumar, the guard of North East Express train.

The accident that took place at 9.53 p.m. on Wednesday night claimed four lives and 30 were injured. Besides, around 100 passengers sustained minor injuries as well. Tarun Prakash, the general manager of East Central Railway earlier suspected that the track was dislocated at some places.

However, he was not confirmed about it, but he said that this could be the reason that the driver had applied the emergency brake on the train.

“We have the standard procedure to investigate such an accident. A high-level expert committee is investigating the accident. The track was dislocated or not cannot be said at this point. We have to wait for the probe report,” Prakash said.

“The East Central Railway is completely shut at the moment. The repair work is underway. We have brought big cranes and earth mover machines to reinstall the tracks and restore normalcy on this route,” said A.N. Sinha, IGP RPF.

