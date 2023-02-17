Bihar: Seven Pilgrims Feared Drowned After Van Falls Into Dam

Patna: As many as seven persons were feared drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Durgawati Reservoir Project (DRP) dam in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Friday morning.

As per reports, the van, carrying 26 pilgrims from different villages in Karakat area, were heading towards Gupteshwar Mahadev cave temple on Kaimur hills for Mahashivratri scheduled on Saturday.

However, the driver of the van lost control over the wheels following a brake failure. As a result, the vehicle fell into the dam waters in a 70 feet deep ditch.

While seven persons were feared drowned, 19 others including eight women, sustained injuries.

Till now, three bodies were fished out and search was underway for the remaining four. Reportedly, the 19 injured pilgrims were admitted to Sadar hospital at Sasaram.