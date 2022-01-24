Bihar Minister’s Son Thrashed After Allegedly Opening Fire 

Patna: Son of Bihar Tourism minister and BJP leader Narayan Prasad, was allegedly beaten up by a group of villagers in West Champaran district on Sunday after he allegedly opened fire to chase away some children who were playing on his farm.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and intervened in a bid to control the situation.

On the other hand, Narayan Prasad has alleged that the villagers are trying to encroach on his land.

The minister’s son, who along with other injured people, is admitted to a hospital, has denied the allegations of firing shots in the air.