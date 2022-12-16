Bihar Hooch Tragedy: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance; CM Says No To Compensation

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that no compensation will be given to those who died after drinking spurious alcohol in the state recently.

While addressing the state assembly on the issue of the alcohol ban in Bihar, the CM said that he has been appealing to people that if they will drink alcohol, they will die.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incident. The Commission has written to the Chief Secretary of the state and DGP asking them to provide a detailed report on the matter including the FIR registered by the police and the medical treatment of the victims.

Around 60 people died after drinking spurious alcohol in Bihar’s Chhapra on Tuesday. The issue has raised serious concerns over the state’s firm stand on the alcohol ban.

It has been also reported that after Chhapra, 5 people died of drinking alcohol in the state’s Siwan city on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the death of people in Bihar is highlighted always and he would use the same message to tell people that stop drinking alcohol. He said, “If you will die from drinking alcohol and think we will give compensation, it is not going to happen.”