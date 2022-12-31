Bihar Hooch Tragedy Mastermind Arrested From Delhi

Delhi: Police here have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district earlier this month.

The accused have been identified as Ram Babu.

According to reports, the inter-state cell of Delhi Crime Branch along with the Bihar police arrested the accused.

Earlier on December 24, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bihar Police, arrested five accused in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, including one of the masterminds Rajesh Singh alias doctor. Following this arrest, the Bihar police arrested two members of the liquor mafia in a raid in the Samastipur district.

This case led to a suspension of five officers including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer and an investigation has been launched into the activities of other police officers. A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also arrived at Chhapra Sadar Hospital to probe the case.