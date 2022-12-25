Bihar: Five Women Shot Over Land Dispute

Patna: At least five women were shot during a dispute over land. The incident was reported at Nakti Patwara village in Bihar’s Bettiah district.

Following the incident, the accused has been arrested.

As per police, the shooting started when the women went into protest mode over land at the Nakti Patwara village in West Champaran district.

On being informed about the matter, senior police officers immediately reached the area and the accused was arrested.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.

On the other hand, the women are receiving medical treatment at a government-run hospital in Bettiah.