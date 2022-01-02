Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son 5 times richer than him

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹75.36 lakh, while his son Nishant is almost five times richer than him.

As per details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has ₹29,385 in cash and nearly ₹42,763 deposited in the bank, while his son Nishant has ₹16,549 in cash and ₹1.28 crore in Fixed Deposit (FD) or deposits in various banks.

As per details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has ₹ 29,385 in cash and nearly ₹ 42,763 deposited in the bank, while his son Nishant has ₹ 16,549 in cash and ₹ 1.28 crore in Fixed Deposit (FD) or deposits in various banks.

Kumar has movable assets worth ₹ 16.51 lakh whereas the total value of his immovable assets is around ₹ 58.85 lakh. His son owns movable properties worth ₹ 1.63 crore and the value of his immovable assets is around ₹ 1.98 crore.