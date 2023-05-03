Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Meet Naveen Patnaik On May 5

Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on May 5.

He is scheduled to discuss a range of political issues with Patnaik. It is widely speculated that Nitish may hold talks with his Odisha counterpart regarding his agenda to broaden an anti-BJP front ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish has already met West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Nitish was accompanied by his Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Earlier in April, Kumar had met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. In the meeting, it was decided that the Bihar CM will hold dialogues with parties like TMC, BRS, and SP which don’t share a good equation with Congress.

Nitish is envisaging a new equation in national politics with opposition parties. The meeting of the both the leaders could be part of that.