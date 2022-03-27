Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Punched By Man On Back In Patna

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 5
Patna: A youth allegedly punched Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his back during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district on Sunday.
According to a video going viral on social media, a youth was seen walking in between the security personnel as the Chief Minister was paying tribute at a statue at Bakhtiyarpur market, and punching him once.
Security personnel overpowered the accused and took him into custody.
The police arrested the youth and interrogated him, however, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.
