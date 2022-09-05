Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Rahul Gandhi, Discuss Strategy For 2024 Polls

New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and held discussions on a wide range of issues, including the strategy for the 2024 polls, news agency ANI reported.

Kumar and Gandhi also discussed the current political situation in the country and the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

This is the first time the two leaders met after Nitish Kumar quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and formed a Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) government with the RJD, Congress and outside support of the Left.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting between Gandhi and Kumar at the former Congress chief’s residence lasted almost an hour. Kumar was accompanied by Bihar Water Resources Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Nitish Kumar’s arrival in Delhi comes amid attempts by him to bring all opposition parties together as a united force against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.