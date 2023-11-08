Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Apologises For His “Sexist” Remark, Takes Back His Words

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has apologised for “derogatory” comments about the role of women’s education in population control made in the state Assembly Tuesday afternoon. “I apologise and I take back my words. If my words were wrong, I apologise. If anyone got hurt, I take them back,” he said.

“(My words) were not intended to hurt anybody. I have always maintained education is necessary for population control. I have also stood for women empowerment and women’s development.”

The contentious remarks were made as he explained why Bihar’s fertility rate has dropped from 4.2 to 2.9 per cent. However, the language was slammed as “shameful”, “disgusting” and “vulgar” by the BJP, and National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma demanded Nitish Kumar apologise.

The remarks were seen as crude attempts to put the onus of population control on women.

Shortly afterwards, he faced down vociferous protests in the Assembly, “Why are all of you making noise? I told you… you saw, the reporters asked me and I gave an explanation,” he shouted back.

As the row over the comments gathered pace yesterday, Nitish Kumar was defended by his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, who claimed the Chief Minister he was talking about sex education in schools.

“Let me clarify something… whatever the Chief Minister said was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic… but it is taught in schools. He said what needs to be done practically…”

On Tuesday, speaking on the floor of the assembly during a debate on caste census, the Bihar chief minster said women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse from resulting in pregnancy.

Kumar made the remarks to underline the need for girls’ education to check population growth. Kumar also said that the fertility rate of the state, which was earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent per a report last year.

Kumar’s remarks drew outrage from the BJP, which demanded that he tender an unconditional apology.