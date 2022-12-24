Bihar Chimney Explosion: PM Modi announces ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a chimney explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar’s Ramgarhwa police station area on Saturday.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Police informed that at least seven laborers died and several more were injured after the chimney explosion in Bihar’s Motihari. The incident took place in Narirgir in the Ramgarhwa police station area.

Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway, as per ANI reports.

ASP Raxaul informed that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

