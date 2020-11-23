Bihar Assembly session to begin today, elected members to take oath

Patna: The five-day Bihar Assembly session will begin on Monday with newly elected members to take oath of office and secrecy.

This will be the 17th Bihar Vidhan Sabha and will conclude on November 27.

According to a statement issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, the members will take oath on November 23-24 while Governor Phagu Chauhan will address a joint session of both Houses on November 26.

The assembly will elect its new speaker on November 25. The session will conclude on November 27 with the government’s reply to the debate on the Governor’s address.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s name has been recommended for the post of pro-tem Speaker. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assembly session is likely to be held in the Central Hall with seating arrangement for the members.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

There are seven others, including five members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

New cabinet of Nitish Kumar:

Nitish Kumar- Home Department, Law and Vigilance, Cabinet, Election, and other departments which were not handed over to any minister.

Tarkishore Prasad- Finance Minister, Environment and Forest Department, IT Department, Disaster Management, Urban Development Department

Renu Devi – Panchayati Raj Department, Backward Caste Regeneration and EBC Welfare, Industries Department

Vijay Chaudhary – Rural Development Department, Water Resources Department, Information and Broadcasting Department, Parliamentary Affairs

Bijendra Yadav – Energy, Food and Authority Department

Sheila Kumari – Transport Department

Santos Manjhi – Irrigation Department, SC / ST Welfare Department

Mukesh Sahni – Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department

Mangal Pandey – Health, Path Building, Arts & Culture Department

Amarendra Pratap Singh – Department of Agriculture, Cooperative, Sugarcane Department

Rampreet Paswan – PHED Department

Jivesh Mishra – Tourism, Labor and Mines Department

Ram Surat Rai – Revenue, Law Department