Bihar: 37 Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor Since Holi

Bihar: At least 37 persons have died after consuming spurious liquor in the three districts of Bihar since the day of Holi, according to an official of Bihar police.

According to reports, maximum number of deaths took place in Bhagalpur district where so far 22 persons have died since Saturday morning.

Besides, 12 persons lost their lives in Banka district and 3 in Madhepura.

The Bihar police however claim that these are mysterious deaths and an investigation is underway to identify the actual cause of deaths.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that some people died after reportedly consuming poisonous liquor while others were suffering from some kind of illness. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports to ascertain the actual cause of deaths,” said police.