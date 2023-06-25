Bihar: 1 killed, over 30 undergoing treatment as poisonous ammonia gas leaks

Bihar: In an unfortunate incident, one labour died and over 30 others are undergoing treatment after a poisonous ammonia gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The affected people were admitted to Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

According to an official, the patients admitted are currently stable. Following the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the site to control the situation. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

“One labour dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable,” said Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Sadar Hospital.