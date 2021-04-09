Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far! Over 1.31 Lakh New COVID Cases in India

New Delhi: As many as 1,31,968 more people in India tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,30,60,542, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

This is the biggest jump in new infections the country has reported since the outbreak of the disease.

The death toll increased by 780 to 1,67,642.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,79,608 active cases, while 1,19,13,292 patients have been discharged, with 61,899 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 8 April, of which 13,64,205 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, over 9.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered ever since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January.