Bigg Boss OTT Premiers On Voot Tonight! Take A Look At The House & Few Contestants

Mumbai: Viewers’ favourite reality show Bigg Boss will be going live this Sunday (August 8) on the online platform Voot and will have Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

The show will have an hour-long episode every day, to be streamed over the course of six weeks on digital platform.

Viewers can participate through interactive segments and will also be able to decide punishments for the house inmates.

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere date: August 8

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Time: 8:00 PM

The opening episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will premiere on Sunday (August 8) at 8pm. The regular episodes will air from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, and on Sundays at 8 pm. The audience will also get 24X7 access via live streaming on the platform.

Bigg Boss OTT: Where to Watch

To be streamed for six weeks, the show will have an hour-long episode every day, along with 24X7 live access on ‘Voot app.’

Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants

Till now, celebrities like Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Radhika pandit have been confirmed to be a part of the show. The top performers of Bigg Boss OTT will be featured on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, which will hit TV screens, later.

After revealing Neha Bhasin as the first confirmed contestant, makers have now dropped teasers of the next two contestants. The first teaser featured ‘Paagalpan’ and ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ actor Karan Nath while another is Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT House Tour:

This year, the Bigg Boss is full of colourful splash. The bedroom of the contestants has colourful bunk beds. The poster filled walls of the room echo “Stay Wild” with a very rustic vibe to it. The bedroom has many posters of celestial bodies like moons, suns and eclipses.