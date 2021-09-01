Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Reveals Her Strategy, Wants Pratik To Be Her Connection

Mumbai: Television actress Nia Sharma is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT’ in the new wild card entry. Jamai Raja actress also revealed her strategy and favourite contestant.

She said: “I have always been in the news for entering ‘Bigg Boss’ but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24×7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection.”

“My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!” she added.