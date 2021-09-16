Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin eliminated in shocking midnight eviction

Mumbai: Singer Neha Bhasin, who entertained everyone with her crazy and free-spirited side is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. The mid-week eviction left all the housemates teary-eyed.

Neha Bhasin was one of the top contenders and had expressed her desire to win the show.

Bigg Boss first announced the names of the top four contestants who made it to the finale. He first took Divya Agarwal’s name followed by Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

The bottom two contestants were Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin.

Neha’s closeness with Pratik Sehajpal was discussed much on the show and in the outside world. The singer was also seen in a confused state at some point of the game and was scared of the repercussions she is going to face after stepping out of the BB OTT house.

On Tuesday’s episode, family members of the contestants visited the Bigg Boss OTT house. Upon their visits, the sisters of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin asked them to maintain a distance from each other.

After they left, choreographer Nishant Bhat asked Neha and Pratik about their feelings for each other. He asked if they would have dated if they met when they were single.

Neha told Nishant, “Kha jati mai isko (I would have eaten him up).” Pratik asked what that meant and she replied saying, “I would have dated him then.” Pratik did not answer the question immediately and walked away. However, he returned and then told Nishant, “Yes, I would have dated her too.”