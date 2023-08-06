Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Slammed By Fans For Bashing Abhishek Malhan And Defending Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai: Fans were disappointed with Salman Khan after he slammed Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, in the latest weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he defends Pooja Bhatt and bashed Fukra Insaan, and this didn’t go down well with his followers, and they are screaming biased.

Actually Pooja bhatt ko task nahi apni bhadas nikalani thi. Abhishek picked "Chhote log, Chhoti soch" Word perfectly, Even Elvish confronted. Manisha decoded Pooja's game brilliantly. || DESERVING WINNER MANISHA ||#ManishaRani #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/KwtEEeJjkz — AbhiSha™ (@TeamAbhiSha) August 5, 2023

Abhishek was right in each and every point he said,

But its sad that Salman will never ever pick up anything against pooja bhatt🙂👏 She can say anything bt nobody can say or expose her🤌

Abhi has guts he said what he said!💯pic.twitter.com/6jagDrAYl7#AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan — 🌙.Anu (@Rra_Anushka) August 5, 2023

Salman khan saying to Abhishek bigboss fans are way more than your Full khanda fans My POV : GHANTA FAN HAI INKE LORD TAK N AKELE RATING KU MAA CH#D DI THI 😂😂#BigBossOTT2 #AbhishekMalhan #FukraaInsaan #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/5n0s0x9yLl — Avinash Singh (@iamsinghsaab007) August 5, 2023

Pooja was seen breaking down and claiming that they are very different people, that she doesn’t find it morally right to be a part of the show, and that she doesn’t know what to say. While Salman feels her and agrees with her, the viewers of the show are not very happy with the Tiger 3 star defending her. Ever since Salman has bashed Abhishek, he has been strongly trending on Twitter, and his fans are supporting him in large numbers. They are even upset with the makers for trying to create a rift between Elvish Yadav and him. But they are glad that their friendship is intact and unbreakable.