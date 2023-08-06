Bigg Boss OTT 2
Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Slammed By Fans For Bashing Abhishek Malhan And Defending Pooja Bhatt

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Fans were disappointed with Salman Khan after he slammed Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, in the latest weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he defends Pooja Bhatt and bashed Fukra Insaan, and this didn’t go down well with his followers, and they are screaming biased.

Pooja was seen breaking down and claiming that they are very different people, that she doesn’t find it morally right to be a part of the show, and that she doesn’t know what to say. While Salman feels her and agrees with her, the viewers of the show are not very happy with the Tiger 3 star defending her. Ever since Salman has bashed Abhishek, he has been strongly trending on Twitter, and his fans are supporting him in large numbers. They are even upset with the makers for trying to create a rift between Elvish Yadav and him. But they are glad that their friendship is intact and unbreakable.

 

