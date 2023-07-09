Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan confirms two-weeks’ extension for show

Mumbai: The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for another 15 days and show host Salman Khan confirmed the development on the latest episode of the show. Salman appears twice a week – over the weekends – on the show and talks to the contestants about their conduct throughout the week.

On Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan told the contestants that the amount of time audience has seen them on the show is much more than what they could see in the entire careers of the contestants. Explaining why the contestants must show their best on Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said, “The entire work that you may have done in your career is much less than how much people have seen you here over the past three weeks.”

He added, “This is what, just six weeks? Or maybe it will get extended to eight weeks. What does that mean? That means the show got an extension for two weeks. That means people are loving it. A watch time of 400 crore minutes in just two weeks – the first two weeks of Bigg Boss OTT 2. You guys are seen more than I am seen. Obviously, this season has been extended by two weeks.”