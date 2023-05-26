Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo: Salman Khan confirms hosting the show

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the celebrated Bollywood superstar is one of the rare film stars who tasted immense success when he stepped into the world of television. The Bhaijaan of Hindi cinema earned tremendous popularity as the host of the Indian TV industry’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. However, when the celebrated show got its digital version – Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan was not a part of its first season.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was hosted by Karan Johar, whereas season 2 will include Salman Khan in that role.

On Friday, an Instagram user posted Salman Khan’s promo from the new Bigg Boss OTT season. Salman can be heard stating, “Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India.” They captioned the promo: “Breaking #BiggBossOTT2 Here the first promo of #BiggBossOTT on Jio cinema with #SalmanKhan.”

Salman wore a glittering silver jacket with a simple white t-shirt, and he looked really dapper.

Earlier, there have been rumours that Ranveer Singh will host Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Like the first season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be shorter in length than the television version. The reality show will last for six weeks and include close to ten famous people being imprisoned in a home. Celebrities like Jiya Shanker, Rajeev Sen, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Umar Riaz, and Awez Darbar have been said to be competing, which will air on Jio Cinemas and Voot Select.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is rumoured to premiere in the second week of June and run until the end of July.