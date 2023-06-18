Bigg Boss OTT 2 Premiere Highlights: Exes Avinash-Palak’s tiff to Pooja Bhatt’s entry

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with yet another edition of Bigg Boss, but this time he is hosting the OTT version of the reality show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is popular for its controversies, twists and surprises.

Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar, Cyrus Broacha and more celebrities will be seen as contestants on the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan introduces Hero no 1 of the show. Avinash Sachdev. The actor gives a fun performance and then comes to the stage to have a conversation with Salman Khan.

Former couple Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two disagreed from the start, resulting in some significant drama. Apart from that, Salman Khan chastised Palak for breaking a fundamental guideline.

Speaking of this, Avinash Sachdev blamed his relationship’s end on all of his ex-girlfriends. He admitted that his ex-girlfriends were always trying to be his mother. Salman Khan, on the other hand, added a huge twist by introducing his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani as one of his co-contestants.

When the contestants saw each other, Salman asked whether they had a past together. Both of them affirm it. Salman loses his cool over the team and asks them to not do such things with him. He should be told beforehand if the contestants have their pasts or are each other’s exes. Then he should be told before rather than inviting the cold war.

Salman Khan slammed Palak Purswani for violating a crucial rule. The actress told her pals on social media that she is one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. This was against the terms of the contract, which Salman lectured the actress on. Disappointed by her behaviour, the panellist also declined to ask her any questions and placed her in the wait section. Avinash also complained to fellow contestant Jiya Shankar about Palak’s snapping at him. It will be interesting to see how their equation plays out once they begin competing against each other on the show.

Later, Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani were sent into the house without any penny as they kept the contestants on hold for quite some time. Apart from them, from the panelists, Pooja Bhatt went inside the house as the 13th contestant.

When the show began, Pooja was introduced as ‘janta ki aawaz’. Now, she has joined the show as a contestant.