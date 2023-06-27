Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt schools Aaliya Siddiqui for discussing marital woes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: In recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt has scolded Aaliya Siddiqui, who is the estranged wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She told her that even her marriage ended and there are many women like Aaliya Siddiqui and her in society.

She said that marriages break every day and more will in the coming years. But she said that people have to move ahead and not keep on harping on what went wrong. Pooja Bhatt tells Aaliya that she should stopping playing the victim card on the show.

Pooja Bhatt ji advised Aaliya Siddiqui to stop using the “victim card” and move on in life.👏🫡 Pooja said, “I would like to tell you something frankly, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 27, 2023

Pooja Bhatt ji advised Aaliya Siddiqui to stop using the “victim card” and move on in life.👏🫡 Pooja said, “I would like to tell you something frankly, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 27, 2023

Aaliya Siddiqui said that she met Nawazuddin Siddiqui through his brother Shamas. It seems she was attracted to the intense eyes of the actor. The two got married even though he was hardly earning anything. She said on the show that she supported him all through. It seems after the actor tasted success, he drifted apart from her. She said that he just did not have time to give to her. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not made any comments on the same. Right now, he has taken their kids Shora and Yanni to Paris for a trip. Aaliya said that she is being treated better after she made their marital woes public. On Bigg Boss OTT 2, she described her Italian boyfriend as a charmer.