Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets a panic attack after being nominated for eviction again

Mumbai: This week, Palak Purswani got eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was nominated for elimination alongside Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve. Jiya, Avinash and Bebika got more votes than Palak and hence the latter was evicted from the house.

The elimination round for week 2 has taken place. The live feed video is going viral online in entertainment news. During the nomination task, it seems the person with two buzzers or less would be safe and the person who gets more buzzers would be nominated. And Jiya Shankar and Aaliya were nominated in the task eventually. A video of Jiya having a panic attack is going viral right now. Jiya starts crying and loses it. She wants to get out. Whether Jiya is talking about the activity area or the house is unclear. Jiya’s breathing also seems laboured. Akanksha Puri comes out in her support. She stands with her and takes care of her.