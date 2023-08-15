Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan sends message from hospital to fans

Mumbai: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan may have lost the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to Elvish Yadav but he is thankful for all the love. The famous Youtuber, who fell sick just a few days before the grand finale, is back in the hospital and sent a message to his fans.

Abhishek shot the video from his hospital bed and thanked everyone for the outpour of love. He said, ” Firstly, thank you so much to all those who voted for me. I know I couldn’t win the trophy but the love that I am receiving, I swear to God I don’t feel I deserve this. Thank you to everyone.”

He also apologised for not staying longer as he had to get back to the hospital for his treatment. He added, “I have just returned from the Bigg Boss sets to the hospital. I am so sorry to all the media people who wanted my interview, and wanted me to speak about the show. But I had to meet the deadline. I had to come back to the hospital.”

Though Abhishked promised to make up for it after his recovery. “As soon as I get better I will make sure I speak and express my feelings Whoever supported me, I know I disappointed you as I couldn’t get the trophy. I did my best. Whatever I could do in the last few months in the house, I did. But the love I have received from you all is my trophy. And congratulations to Elvish…Systum!” he concluded.