Mumbai: Puneet Superstar, who boasts of a huge fan following on social media, is in for a shock as his Instagram account has been disabled. The page is not available anymore and has made several of his followers angry.

The update has divided Twitter and left Puneet’s fans furious, who are demanding justice. While a section of Bigg Boss lovers is celebrating MC Stan, others are certainly not happy. For those who don’t know, after his elimination from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Puneet called the Bigg Boss 16 winner ‘keeda’.

Puneet had shared a video on his Instagram and spoke about MC Stan, who was a panelist on the reality show’s grand premiere episode. He had said, “Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don’t need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4 pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star.”