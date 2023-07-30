Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz Opens Up About Her Strained Relationship with Sister Shafaq Naaz

Mumbai: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2” where the game is being liked by the audience.

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, the 31-year-old opened up on the reason behind her estranged relationship with sister Shafaq Naaz, she spoke up,” Since a young age we saw a lot of things and Shafaq spent a lot of time with our grandmother, for some weird reason our nani brainwashed her against my mom and whenever we used to visit our nani’s place Shafaq used to be close with my cousins but never come to me, nani used to never send her home which is the reason there were a lot of fights but when Shafaq turned 17 she began to live with us but she began to question the finance of the house which was unacceptable, I told her that there is so much expense in this profession and over 1 lakh is spent on our face but she refused to listen, when it comes to my mom I can’t tolerate any disrespect, the main reason we didn’t speak up was due to finance.”

Bigg Boss fame further added,” Even today its been two days since I came out of Bigg Boss but she did not come to me, she sent me a long message about many things but I told her these things cannot be spoken on messages but in person, I do miss my sister a lot “