Bigg Boss OTT 2: Evicted contestant Puneet Superstar hits back at MC Stan for calling his content ‘cringe’

Mumbai: Indian content creator Puneet Superstar became the first ever Bigg Boss contestant to get evicted within 24 hours of his entry into the house. He entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 on June 17 along with other contestants but was shown the door given his absurd antics in the house.

While entering the show, the contestants had to answer tough questions from the panel that included Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

During the panel discussion, MC Stan had asked Puneet Superstar what he has to say to people calling his content cringe. To this, Puneet said that he does not copy anyone and he is what he is. MC Stan then said that even he found his content cringe.

All the Puneet Superstar’s fans came out in strong support and slammed the rapper for his words. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which Puneet is addressing the same. Not just MC Stan, He even accuses Bigg Boss and says that Puneet ‘Super star tha aur super star hi rahega’.. Puneet calls him ‘nalla’ and whatnot. The video is filled with profanities as he makes use of words like ‘Nalle’ and whatnot.