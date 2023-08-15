Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Becomes The First Wildcard Entry To Win Bigg Boss, Abhishek Malhan Is The 1st Runners-up

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, came to an end today with a special finale episode. Following the intense competition, the top five contestants were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt.

Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of this season. Salman Khan made the winning announcement live at midnight. Elvish went blank when his name was announced as the winner. Apart from a beautiful trophy, he won Rs. 25 lakhs. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up.

Two of the season’s biggest stars, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, were locked in a tight battle. Before the finale.

On top of the five finalists, the contestants this season included Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar and Aashika Bhatia.