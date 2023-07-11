Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha Exits Due To Family Emergency

Mumbai: Cyrus Broacha is out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. He had to take an emergency exit as there was reportedly a medical emergency in his family. For the past week, Cyrus had been urging Bigg Boss to allow him to quit the show. He even talked about it with host Salman Khan on the weekend special episode.

Over the past week, Cyrus had been talking about being allowed to quit the show mid-way. He even claimed that three weeks was the maximum he could be inside the house. Complaining of lack of food and sleep inside the house, Cyrus was seen talking to the camera last week, “I have done what I could. I cannot deal with this anymore. I cannot live here anymore, it is horrible.” He also claimed to be ”formally depressed”.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be streamed on JioCinema.