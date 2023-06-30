Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid Engage In 30-Second Lip Kiss

Mumbai: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha” in the task. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy kiss as other housemates cheered for them.

During the ‘task’ between black and white teams, Jad and Akansha were ‘dared’ to kiss each other on the lips. Avinash Sachdeva made the announcement as the teams haggled about how long the kiss should be. When it was decided that 30 seconds should be appropriate duration, Akanksha and Jad prepared themselves for the ‘task’. They smiled throughout the kiss as those around him cheered and hooted. Upon the completion of 30 seconds, they were told by others in the house to let go of each other. Manisha Rani, who seems to have a crush on Jad, did not look upset either.

In the viral video, it is only Pooja Bhatt who looks uncomfortable and even asks Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

Dare 2 Akanksha and jad hv to do lip kiss for 30 sec

I guess this is the only task that jad can do well😂😂 Dono ne bohot shiddat se task complete kiya😂 👏 #FukraInsaan #FukraArmy #AbhishekMalhaan pic.twitter.com/wVaXAcl0UL — Disha (@dishagoyal539) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, soon after the kiss, Jad was seen mocking Akanksha’s kissing skills. He was speaking to Avinash when he even called her a ‘bad kisser’.

Jad Hadid is a Lebanese model who lives in Dubai. He is a divorcee and has a young daughter. Akanksha Puri was seen for a short while on Bigg Boss 13 and won the reality show Mika Di Vohti.