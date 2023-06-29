Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik to enter as a wildcard contestant

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik, the popular social media sensation, is all set to make an exciting entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The Tajikistan singer rose to fame following his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu is all set to captivate the audience with his presence in the reality show and add a new flavor to the dynamics inside the house.

Commenting on entering the house, Abdu said, “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can’t wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?”

Abdu ruled hearts while in Bigg Boss 16 with his adorable appearance and kind-heartedness. He built deep friendships with fellow contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.