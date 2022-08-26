Bigg Boss Contestant Priya Malik To Tie Knot In October
Mumbai: Actor-poet and former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is all set to get married to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi on October 9, said reports.
The wedding will take place in Delhi at the gurudwara where Bakshi’s parents got married.
According to reports, a mehendi ceremony and cocktail party is slated for October 8.
Karan and Priya had exchanged rings a year ago on October 28, 2019 and had kept under wraps.
