Mumbai: The highly anticipated 18th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has officially kicked off with a grand premiere. This season introduces a diverse group of 19 contestants, promising a mix of drama, entertainment, and surprises. The 2024 edition features an exciting lineup of contestants, as seen in the latest promos.

Check out the final list of contestants as they enter the show:

1. Chaahat Pandey

Chaahat Pandey is a television actor, known for shows such as Humari Bahu Silk, and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya. She arrived on the show, flexing how she doesn’t own a car despite being a successful actor. Salman teased her about her Naagin-inspired long hair. They also talked about her extreme reverence for her mother.

2. Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami is also an actor, seen on shows such as Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai. As he joined Salman Khan on stage, he spoke endlessly about how he was humiliated by the director of his show. Salman hinted that it might have been his fault too.

3. Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra was Chahat’s co-star. He is known for shows such as Yeh Teri Galiyan and Ishqbaaaz. He did not speak much on stage with Salman.

4. Shilpa Shirodkar

90’s actor Shilpa Shirodkar got the warmest welcome from Salman. She said that she is planning to begin a new chapter of his life, beginning with Bigg Boss. She starred in movies such as Kishen Kanhaiya, Chhoti Bahoo.

5. Tajinder Singh Bagga

Controversial politician Bagga was national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP. The 38-year-old leader also serves as the in-charge of Uttarakhand’s BJP youth wing.

6. Shrutika Arjun

Tamil actor Shrutika Arjun would not stop yapping on the show. She introduced herself as an obsessed fan of Salman Khan. She even joked about how she starred in four movies, all of which flopped.

7. Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa M Banerji is Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada actor. Nyrraa Banerji made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Aa Okkadu in 2009.

8. Chum Darang

Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang has also joined the show. She is from Arunachal Pradesh and also worked on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. As she entered the show, she mentioned a dream she recently had that hinted that joining the show might be good for her.

9. Karan Veer Mehra

Karan recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi and was part of web series Couple of Mistakes, where he was seen alongside Barkha SenGupta. He has also worked in Biwi aur Main, apart from Bollywood movies including Sunny Leone’s Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and Amen.

10. Rajat Dalal

Controversial weightlifter Rajat Dalal has joined the show. He talked about firing back at CarryMinati for his roast of him. Salman also asked about Rajat beating up people at his home. Recently, Rajat was in news for slamming his car into a biker and not bothering to check on him.

11. Muskan Bamne

Muskaan Bamne, who is best known for her role as Pakhi in the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa, was introduced by Salman Khan as a contestant.

12 and 13. Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan

Hrithik Roshan’s life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara have joined the show. His official website states, “For almost 25+ years, he has helped over 600,000 people in over 47 countries create personal and professional transformation. It is Arfeen’s mission to provide tools and strategies that everyone needs to transcend beyond their limiting fears and beliefs, accomplish their goals, and realize their true desires.”

14. Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi

Hema Sharma is a social activist and a content creator, best known for her viral dance videos. She has appeared in films like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered. In 2023, she accused host Salman Khan’s team of misbehaviour. “We went there, but I was treated very badly. They insulted me and kicked me out like a dog,” she told Firstpost.

15. Gunratan Sadavarte

Advocate Gunratan Sadvarte is one of the left-field choices of contestants this year. The lawyer came to national infamy in March 2023 after he was accused of inciting an attack on NCP leader Sharad Pawar. The Maharashtra Bar Council eventually suspended his license to practise law for two years.

16. Eisha Singh

A popular TV actress, Eisha Singh made her TV debut at the age of 17 with Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Her breakthrough came in 2016 with the hit show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and she followed it up with Ishq Subhaan Allah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Eisha made her film debut in 2022 with Middle Class Love.

17. Vivian DSena

The heartthrob of Indian television, Vivian DSena has been a popular face on TV for over a decade. Known for playing brooding, angry heroes in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Madhubala, Vivian is also infamous for his temper, Vivian was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee from 2013-16. In 2021, he married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist and converted to Islam after his marriage.

18. Alice Kaushik

Pandya Store-fame actor has already been dubbed the ‘most adorable contestant’ of BB-18. Alice lost her father to suicide when she was a child, and then her mother too a few years later. She began her career with Suryaputra Karn and then gained fame with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Pandya Store.

19. Gadhraj

The wildest of the wild cards, Gadhraj is an actual donkey (no pun or metaphor there) that has gone inside the house along with the 18 human inmates. The contestants will have too look after his needs as well, and if Salman is to be believed, he has a shot at winning too.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats every weekend at 9 PM, blending drama, strategy, and now, an intriguing theme of time travel.

