Bigg Boss 17: New promo videos of contestants ahead of season premiere out

Mumbai: The makers of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss have been dropping new promo videos, piquing the interest of fans ahead of the Season 17 premiere on October 15.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV on Friday shared several short videos, each featuring a different silhouette grooving to popular tunes, with captions hinting at their identity.

The first promo video showcased a dancing couple swaying to the beats of Rabba Janda from Mission Majnu. “Naa phir paaoge nazar, kuch aisa hoga iss jodi ka aapke par asar. Toh batao, kaun hai yeh jodi number 1?” the caption read.

Kya yeh pyaari jodi spread karegi ghar mein pyaar, ya milkar karegi vaar? ❤️💣 Any guesses on who this couple this? Aa raha hai #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct raat 9PM @colorstv and JioCinema par and 24 hours LIVE channel streaming free only on #JioCinema.#BB17 #BB17onJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Seq6RYO1bz — JioCinema (@JioCinema) October 14, 2023

Many fans speculated that the couple might be TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Following this, Colors TV dropped another intriguing teaser featuring a woman dressed in ornate traditional attire dancing to Param Sundari from Mimi (2021). The caption read, “Kaun hai yeh param sundari, jo iss season, macha degi tehelka?” The internet’s best guess was that this woman could be actor Isha Malviya.

Kaun hai yeh Param Sundari aur kya yeh dikhaegi apni jaadugari? 🥰 Can the Asli Fans guess who she is? Aa raha hai #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct raat 9PM @colorstv and JioCinema par and 24 hours LIVE channel streaming free only on #JioCinema.#BB17 #BB17onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/jaS63mPb4y — JioCinema (@JioCinema) October 13, 2023

In the next promo, a woman was seen elegantly dancing in a vibrant red sari to the tune of Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. “Baaton se apni nikal de woh sabka paseena, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aanewali, aakhir kaun hai yeh haseena?” the caption read. Many viewers assumed that this contestant could be actress Mannara Chopra

Aisa andaaz, aisi adaa, will this heroine make everyone fidaa?😍Any guesses on who she is?🧐 Aa raha hai #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct raat 9PM @colorstv and JioCinema par and 24 hours LIVE channel streaming free only on #JioCinema.#BB17 #BB17onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/raSqPbuO7H — JioCinema (@JioCinema) October 14, 2023

Colors TV dropped a promo featuring a male contestant donning a vibrant jacket and exhibiting an impressive sense of style. The caption for this clip read, “Apni style se karne sabko charm, aa raha hai koi shaks, set karke rakhna 9 baje ka alarm.” Netizens speculated that this mysterious male participant could be actor Abhishek Kumar.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyV3CtsvtmB/?igshid=NjIwNzIyMDk2Mg==

The next promo featured a crime reporter with her face hidden. She recounted how pursuing stories was her passion, until one day she herself became a story. “Baahari duniya ki crime reporter, kya banegi Bigg Boss ke ghar ki inside reporter? ,” Colors TV wrote in the caption.