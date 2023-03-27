Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In Thigh-Slit Silver Gown
By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has established herself among the most-loved celebrities in the TV industry.

For now, the actress is busy making red-carpet appearances. After Iconic Gold Awards, she attended OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023 last night (March 26). She looked gorgeous as always in a sleeveless thigh-slit silver gown and owned the red carpet with her style and confidence.

As expected, her fans are going gaga over her fashion choice and looks. In the comment section, ‘Priyanka Ki Patlan’ is appreciating their idol for never disappointing fans with her looks and outfit.

 

 

