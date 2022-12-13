Bigg Boss 16: ‘Stop Bullying Abdu Rozik’ Trends On Twitter; Here’s Why

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik one of India’s most controversial reality shows hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has allegedly been bullied by his co-contestants in the show as per some viewers.

Recently, Bigg Boss shared a video from Nimrit’s birthday celebrations in the house. Prepping to give her a surprise, Abdu went shirtless and got ‘I love Nims’ written on his chest.

While Sumbul Touqeer painted Abdu’s body, it was Sajid Khan’s idea to write ‘I love tatti’ on his back. Sajid told Abdu that he is making Sumbul write, “I love U.” On his stomach, Abdu had written, “Happy birthday, Nims.” Since Abdu doesn’t understand Hindi, he was unaware of what was written on him. Fans are now slamming Nimrit and Sajid Khan and trending #StopBullyingAbduRozik on Twitter.

The video was shared by Bigg Boss with the caption, “Nimrit ke birthday ke liye diya Abdu ne surprise, kya aapko bhi laga yeh cute? (Abdu gives Nimrit a surprise on her birthday, did you find it cute)?”

Check it out:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

</>

<>

#SajidKhan ka aaga toh Swami Om bhi Shareef lagta hai. I had watched all seasons of #BiggBoss from 1 to 16. Never sawed this kind of vulgarity ever happened before. Strict action need to be taken. You are fool if you are naming this bullying as prank or fun. #AbduRozik#BB16 pic.twitter.com/xrvSlN39yq — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC 👑 (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) December 12, 2022

</>

<>

#AbduRozik is an international sensation.#BiggBoss is loosing his own credibility by not raising voice against this ragging & inhuman behaviour. In future, all foreigners should think 100 times before entering such show #StopBullyingAbdu pic.twitter.com/WTTOTpPovS — ABDU ROZIK Fan page (@ABDU_FANCLUB2) December 12, 2022

</>