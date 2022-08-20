Bigg Boss 16: Speculations regarding contestant list begin, Know the names

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 16 is already creating huge buzz on social media much before its official announcement.

A lot of well-known faces from TV industry including Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, Farmani Naaz and others are reportedly going to take part in Bigg Boss 16. Four more new names have joined the tentative list of the controversial show.

According to source close to the show, social media influencer Masroor Chougle, TV actors Madirakshi and Zain Imam have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16.

Apart from them, actors Akanksha Puri and Kashish Thakur have also been approached by the makers.

However, an official list from the makers is still awaited.