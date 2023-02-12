Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot turns down Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi offer; Achana slams actor

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, filmmaker Rohit Shetty auditioned the contestants for stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The daredevil host assigned gruesome stunts to the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 and they were pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears. And the one who nailed the stunts was Shalin Bhanot.

In the last stunt, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot competed against each other. Priyanka finished the task in 1 minute 30 seconds, whereas Shalin completed the stunt in 30 seconds. Rohit Shetty then announced Shalin Bhanot’s name and declared him as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

However, he turned the offer down saying that he is scared of electric currents and reptiles a lot and won’t be able to do the show. This surprised the housemates and makes everyone raise eyebrows at him.

The contestants found Shalin’s behaviour towards the filmmaker a bit offensive and hence pointed fingers at him. Shalin not only turned the offer down, but also said that he performed all the tasks to get a Bollywood project from him and not a reality show offer. Rohit Shetty asked him to first give a shot at the stunt based reality show. However, he denied the offer.

Archana Gautam taunted him by saying that if he wasn’t really interested in the offer than he shouldn’t have performed so well. Moreover, she called him out for disrespecting the filmmaker.

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, wishes to get an offer from Rohit Shetty as well. He says that it is his childhood dream to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Towards the end of the episode, the contestant prepared for the finale task.