Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and his mandali plot to evict Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting every day as it slowly sails towards the finale. Fans are leaving no chance to make sure their favourite contestant lifts the winner’s trophy and social media trends prove this fact.

Priyanka is one contestant who has been ruling the votes and support with maximum numbers since the beginning of the show.

A recent statement by Sajid Khan about Priyanka Choudhary has caught her fans’ eyeballs. In one of the recent episodes, the controversial filmmaker was heard saying, “Saare fasad ki jad ye Priyanka hai. Isse root se nikalo (evict). All the branches (Shalin, Tina & Sreejita) will automatically fall.” It seems like the ‘mandali’ is planning to remove Priyanka, who is the strongest of all, from the game.

Let us tell you that Priyanka is safe from nominations this week. Contestants who got into danger zone for the upcoming eliminations round are — Sumbul, Archana, Tina, Sajid, Sreejita, Soundarya and Shalin. Stan, Priyanka, Abdu are safe along with the captain Shiv Thakare.

Almost every week, they are successful in getting the actress nominated. But since she has a crazy fan following, she gets saved from the elimination.

Well, Priyanka is undoubtedly one of the strong contestants in the game, and to eliminate her from the show is going to be a huge task.