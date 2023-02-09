Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary watches her journey video

Mumbai: With just a few days left for the grand finale, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are reminiscing their journey in the house. The fights, the tasks and the heart-to-heart conversations they had with each other are being replayed for each one of the five finalists. In a promo video of the TV reality show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen getting emotional after watching her journey video.

The Udaariyaan actress looks stunning in a black saree as she climbs up a staircase to watch her journey video. Just like season 13, a setup was designed for the contestants to watch their journey video. Priyanka stood on the staircase as Bigg Boss showered praises on her. Priyanka’s fans who stood under the stairs cheered for her and the actress thanked them for their love and support.

Bigg Boss praises Priyanka and says, “You walked inside the house with your friend (Ankit Gupta) but still most of the time you were alone in the house. You need a lot of courage, clarity of thought and strength to speak your mind in front of everyone. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aap ki awaaz gharwalon ko pasand ho na ho, lekin dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai, jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jaayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi. (It doesn’t matter if the housemates don’t like your voice but it has reached many hearts and Priyanka you voice will always echo whenever season 16 is talked about). ”

After hearing all the kind words and praises from Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets emotional and thanks everyone.

Bigg Boss 16 finale which will be held on February 12 will be hosted by Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar will return to host the grand finale after two weeks break. In his absence Farah Khan and Karan Johar had hosted the show.

The top 5 finalists left in the race are — Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

According to the buzz, the winner may not be Priyanka, as previously thought, but instead, Shiv Thakare. The reason for this speculation is the similarity between Shiv’s voting symbol and the trophy symbol, a horse.