Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sleeps with Ankit Gupta’s jacket in his absence

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fans are missing the presence of Ankit Gupta. Now, fans want to see how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary survives alone on Salman Khan’s show.

Last night, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen sleeping with the jacket of Ankit Gupta. It is obvious that she is missing him a lot. Fans become emotional seeing this. Outside, Ankit Gupta has said he is sure the audience would not have eliminated him from the show.

She put Ankit’s Jacket on her side and slept 😭♥️.. so that she feels complete @ankit_gupta611 😭♥️#PriyAnkit #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/7Myml6180y — 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 ♡ (@notyourseher) December 26, 2022

It really touched my heart…pls kutta bb ankit ko send back in bb house..unfair eviction tha sab pre planned tha Sala…we can't see that our queen is soo lonely ..she miss king gupta ji…plss bb send back ankit — Yami Nido (@Shareiri) December 26, 2022