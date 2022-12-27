Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sleeps with Ankit Gupta’s jacket in his absence

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fans are missing the presence of Ankit Gupta. Now, fans want to see how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary survives alone on Salman Khan’s show.

Last night, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen sleeping with the jacket of Ankit Gupta. It is obvious that she is missing him a lot. Fans become emotional seeing this. Outside, Ankit Gupta has said he is sure the audience would not have eliminated him from the show.

 

