Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary joins the league of Asiz Riaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla; achieves this milestone

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

Currently, the entire house is against her and she is playing the game single handily and is fighting the game alone.

We also saw how Karan Johar told us during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode that Priyanka is the only housemate who has played the game single handily.

Since the finale is nearing Priynaka’s fans began the trend “Arising Winner Priyanka” on social media, and the trend in no time hit 1 million tweets and she has finally entered the league of Asim Riaz and Siddarth Shukla.

Her #hashtag hit 1 million tweets within 2 hours and 48 minutes which is the fastest for any Bigg Boss contestant in the game’s history.

This season Mc Stan’s #hashtag took 7 hr 16 minutes and Shiv’s #hastag took 7 hours 15 minutes to hit 1 million tweets on social media.

The other two contestants whose 1 million clocked in no time were Asim Riaz and Siddarth Shukla.

Well, seem like the audience wants Priyanka to win the show and why not the actress has been playing the game since day one and has given so much content to the show and most importantly played the game without any support.