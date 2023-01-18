Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hikes her fees; beats highest paid contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Mumbai: The salaries of contestants in Bigg Boss 16 have become a hot topic of discussion among fans and media circles. It was earlier said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the current youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 16, is the highest paid celebrity on the show. However, it seems like there’s a change in the list.

According to the reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has surpassed Sumbul Khan in terms of fees.

According to the latest buzz, Priyanka’s increase in popularity has made the actress’ team demand more money. Earlier, Priyanka was paid Rs. 5 lakhs per week, but now reportedly she has been given Rs. 10 lakhs per day as per reports in Telly chakkar.com.

There are rumours that the makers have decided to slash Sumbul’s pay as the actress failed to impress audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Earlier she was paid Rs. 11 lakhs per week, but now her fees seem to have been cut to half.

Though the production team has not disclosed any official information regarding the salary of contestants, there are speculations on who is the highest paid in Bigg Boss 16.