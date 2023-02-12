Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta reunite for the grand finale performance
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is about to warp up and will announce its winner today (February 12, 2023). The contestants finally reunited with their friends for the grand finale performance. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s reunion was rather a cute one. The two shared an adorable moment together and expressed how much they missed each other. Ankit Gupta confessed that he didn’t know that he will miss her this much.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s reunion has left their fans extremely joyful; the way PCC runs to meet and hug Ankit and asks him how he is, and he replies now I am fine only shows that they feel more than just being friends.
In fact, in the finale, Priyanka will be seen saying that this is their last act together and this leaves PriyAnkit’s fans disheartened.
guys the way Priyanka said she thinks this will be their last act. I’m going to cry#VoteForPriyanka #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #priyankit #AnkitGupta
— n PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) February 11, 2023
My man manifested this! ❤️🔥🥹
"Priyanka aake mere upar chad jaayegi" and she did the same as she should.#AnkitGupta #Priyankit pic.twitter.com/U9iav84ILr
— A_no ankit no biggboss (@stan_shehnaazz) February 11, 2023
Comments are closed.