Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ELIMINATED?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is simply six days away from its grand finale and it would be heartbreaking for any contestant to get eliminated at this stage. The top six contestants are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. These six are fighting for the trophy. But now it is time to elect the top 5. In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see fans entering the house to meet the contestants. This audience will select the top 5 contestants of the show.

Now, if the social media buzz is to go by, the audience has decided on the top 5 contestants of the show and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is not a part of the list.

As tweeted by BiggBoss_Tak, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been voted out of the show. She was the one who held the Ticket to the Finale Week and was the last captain of the house. Many of the contestants like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam were not happy with it as they felt that it was being served to her on a platter. There is no confirmation on her eviction as yet.