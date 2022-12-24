Bigg Boss 16 New Promo: ‘Stay Strong Priyanka’ Trends As Priyanka Choudhary Cries Badly Amid Ankit’s Eviction Reports

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been trending on Twitter after the makers dropped a new promo where the Udaariyaan actress is seen breaking down while hugging Ankit Gupta amid reports of his eviction from Bigg Boss 16.

During this week’s nomination task, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala, and Ankit Gupta got nominated for eviction. However, in an interesting turn of twist, the makers kept voting lines closed this week.

As revealed earlier about the eviction twist, the housemates will be asked to name one of the contestants whom they want to remove from Bigg Boss 16. Last night, during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, the makers released a new promo in which Priyanka is seen crying badly while hugging Ankit Gupta as other housemates witness the emotional moment.

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of PriAnkit fans took to social media to trend Stay Strong Priyanka and Ankit Gupta.

Soon after the announcement, fans of Ankit expressed their disappointment over the current development. They slammed the makers for allegedly planning Ankit’s elimination by letting the housemates decide the eviction instead of audience votes. Many people even said that if there’s no Ankit, they won’t watch Bigg Boss 16.

One angry fan commented, “Bb baised h tab hi target sirf priyankit ko krte aur bb sirf mandali ka sath dete kitne log alag alag apna game khel rhe ye nhi dikh rha bb ko faltu show (sic)” Another wrote, “It’s really heartbreaking to watch the strong girl priyanka crying like baby (sic)” One comment read, “Scene 1: Shiv plots to evict Archana. Result: Archana gets evicted by Shiv. Decision: Since Shiv planned this, she returns back! Scene 2: Mandali plots to evict Ankit. Result: Ankit gets evicted by HMs. Decision: ? It’s a matter of your Reputation, BB. BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16 (sic).”