Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Is The Definite Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show After Watching Her 21-Min Journey Video
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Is The Definite Winner Of Salman Khan's Show After Watching Her 21-Min Journey Video

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is shining and how in Bigg Boss 16 and with her twenty-one-minute journey video shown on the show last night has left her fans sure about her own and they have been already celebrating it for her. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come out as the strongest contestant in the show and has been the only one now in the house who hasn’t used any foul or abusive language against anyone in the house even in her massive fights. She is strong and opinionated and raises her voice no matter what and this is what has made her the top 5 contestants and soon she might even become the winner.

 

